World

Police: 'Good Samaritan' shot robber who had killed man

The Associated Press | Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

HOUSTON — A “good Samaritan” shot and wounded an armed robber at a San Antonio mall after another man was killed while confronting two people who had just held up a jewelry store, a police spokesman said Monday.

The licensed concealed handgun holder, whose name has not been released by authorities, believed other people were in danger and was within his rights to use his gun following the Sunday robbery, said San Antonio police spokesman Officer Doug Greene. The wounded suspect was hospitalized in critical condition Monday; the second suspect, who shot and wounded two people in the Rolling Oaks Mall while running away, was captured later Sunday.

“It was obvious it was a very dangerous situation and that lives were being threatened and (the two robbers) were armed with weapons and ... the good Samaritan with the (concealed handgun) license could have been injured as well,” Greene said. “We just ask people to use their best judgment when they get into situations like this.”

Police described both men who tried to intervene as “good Samaritans.” Greene said the men did not know each other.

