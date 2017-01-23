Nebraska lawmaker criticized over tweet

LINCOLN, Neb. — A Nebraska state senator who had cybersex with a woman on a state computer is facing criticism again for a retweet suggesting that demonstrators at a women's march weren't attractive enough to be sexually assaulted.

Republican state Sen. Bill Kintner of Papillion on Sunday retweeted a comment by conservative radio personality Larry Elder that mocked three women pictured with signs protesting Donald Trump's comments about touching women inappropriately. Above the photo, Elder wrote: “Ladies, I think you're safe.”

Kintner declined to comment Monday when reporters approached him at the Capitol. His office later released a statement saying: “By retweeting a message, I was not implying support for putting women in fear of their personal safety. I took down the retweet as soon as I became aware that it was being misconstrued.”

His retweet drew fierce criticism on social media, and by mid-Monday morning, Kintner had deactivated his account. Before he did so, he responded to one Twitter critic with, “Right out of the liberal playbook, take a joke & claim victim-hood.”

The blunt-spoken lawmaker paid a $1,000 fine last year for misuse of state property after he admitted to engaging in mutual masturbation in July 2015 with a woman using Skype, an online video-chatting service. Kintner reported the transgression to the Nebraska State Patrol after the woman threatened to expose the encounter unless he paid her $4,500.