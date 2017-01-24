Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Gun rights activists file suit against Massachusetts

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, 10:03 p.m.

Updated 15 minutes ago

BOSTON — Gun rights activists aided by the National Rifle Association are suing Massachusetts over its firearms laws, saying the state's assault weapons ban is preventing law-abiding residents from buying and possessing some of the most popular rifles in the country, as well as most standard-capacity magazines.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court by the Gun Owners' Action League of Massachusetts and other groups, specifically targets the state's 1998 assault weapons ban, which mirrors a federal ban that expired in 2004. The lawsuit contends that millions of citizens in other states are allowed to lawfully possess the weapons.

Massachusetts has some of the strictest guns laws in the country. It also had the lowest gun death rate in 2015, according to data released by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which found about three gun deaths per 100,000 residents.

The lawsuit seeks to invalidate Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey's enforcement notice to gun sellers and manufacturers in July clarifying what constitutes a “copy” or “duplicate” weapon under the state's assault weapons ban, including copies of the Colt AR-15 and the Kalashnikov AK-47.

Healey has said the new rule would not be enforced against gun owners who bought or sold those weapons before the notice. At the time, Healey cited mass shootings, including the attack at a gay nightclub in Orlando that claimed the lives of 49 people, as one reason for the crackdown.

Healey estimated that 10,000 copycat assault weapons were sold in Massachusetts in 2015.

Healey said Tuesday during an appearance on WGBH-FM that she will vigorously defend the state's gun laws.

In September, two gunmakers filed lawsuits saying Healey is overstepping her authority by investigating possible safety violations with firearms manufactured by the companies.

Healey's actions have prompted a vocal backlash from gun rights activists.

“If there is anything positive about AG Healey's unprecedented and unilateral politically motived attack on lawful citizens, it is that our plight has been pushed onto the national civil rights stage,” GOAL Executive Director Jim Wallace said in a statement announcing the lawsuit.

Wallace acknowledged “the assistance and guidance of the National Rifle Association” in filing the lawsuit.

“Together we are drawing a line in the sand where Massachusetts' gun control agenda tramples the fundamental individual right to defend oneself and family in the home,” he said.

The lawsuit also names Republican Gov. Charlie Baker as a defendant in his capacity as governor.

An aide to Baker said Tuesday that the governor supports both the Second Amendment and Massachusetts' gun laws, including the ban on assault weapons — but added that the administration generally doesn't comment on pending lawsuits.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.