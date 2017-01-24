Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Washington, other states eye school bus seat belts

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, 10:00 p.m.

Updated 14 minutes ago

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A bill that would require school buses to have seat belts is being considered by lawmakers in Washington, one of more than a dozen states where school seat belt measures is on the legislative agenda this year.

The Senate Transportation Committee held a public hearing Tuesday for Senate Bill 5054. It would mandate that all public and private school buses purchased after the bill takes effect have a safety belt for each rider.

California, Florida, Louisiana, New Jersey, New York and Texas have existing variations of a seat belt law for school buses, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. At least 17 states, including Washington, have introduced legislation regarding seat belts on school buses in the 2017 sessions.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration approximately 23.5 million children use school buses to get to and from school and school-related activities. On average, six school-age children die each year in school bus crashes as passengers.

Jane Terry of the National Safety Council said the organization supports the push for school bus safety restraints, citing a bus crash in Chattanooga, Tenn., last year that killed six children.

“It's really the safest way for occupants to ride and it comes down to the bottom line of seat belts save lives and we've known this for years,” Terry said in an interview. “There's no reason, especially when people are looking at purchasing new buses, why they shouldn't try to get ones with this type of common sense safety equipment on board.”

Terry said from the time a child is born they are placed in a car seat and are taught to buckle up in a car, but for some reason a school bus is treated differently.

“A school bus should not be a time where you say ‘it's OK you don't need to buckle up this time,'” she said.

Republican Sen. Michael Baumgartner, a member of the Transportation Committee, referenced a time when his son, a kindergartener, was surprised when he didn't have to wear a seat belt on a school bus to a field trip.

“We shouldn't be having tragedies where kids are killed because they don't have the option of putting on a seat belt,” Baumgartner said.

A former school bus driver, Brian Lang, opposed the bill at the hearing.

“The idea is a good one; however, as a driver it is the driver's responsibility to ensure that all of the passengers in the bus remain buckled up,” Lang said.

Lang said it can be challenging to keep 5-year-olds strapped in their seat belts, but the hardest part of all is, “You can't see them.”

“It's going to be difficult for one driver to control,” he said.

Baumgartner said the responsibility should be taken off the drivers in some way.

The other states considering school seat belt legislation include: Arkansas, Connecticut, Hawaii, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Virginia and Utah.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.