Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Sheriff: Florida deputy tried to kill woman he had been defrauding

Wire Reports | Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, 9:51 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

SARASOTA, Fla. — Authorities say a sheriff's deputy in southwest Florida tried to kill a woman he had been defrauding.

Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight told reporters that Deputy Frankie Bybee had befriended the victim, a 79-year-old Sarasota woman, while responding to a service call in October.

The 46-year-old is being held at the county jail on bonds totaling over $1 million.

Knight said when the woman entrusted Bybee with her dog, the deputy sold the dog through Craigslist.

Knight said Bybee was placed on administrative leave earlier this month after the deputy's fingerprint was found on checks totaling $65,000 that the victim said had been fraudulently signed.

“His actions are a disgrace, not only to our agency but to law enforcement professionals everywhere,” Knight said.

Days later, Knight said Bybee attempted to kill the woman and make it look like a suicide.

On Jan. 12, the woman contacted the sheriff's office, claiming that Bybee had entered her home wearing dark clothing and blue latex gloves and tried to kill her.

“Bybee mounted the victim and, while holding her down, forced prescription medication in her mouth,” Knight said.

Bybee allegedly then tried to cover up her death by leaving the door from her house to the garage open with the car running, fulling the home with carbon monoxide.

The woman sustained lacerations and abrasions to her face and bruising to her body, according the sheriff's office.

“She said the man tried to kill her,” the woman's neighbor, Chalyce Sullivan, told Tampa's WTSP News. “She's a nice person [and] doesn't deserve that.”

Bybee was held without bail on attempted murder and other charges. Jail records didn't show whether he had an attorney.

Authorities say they've since located the woman's dog and reunited her with it.

According to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Bybee has been investigated by the sheriff's office five times since he was hired in 1998. Prior to this latest case, the most recent instance was in 2015, when Bybee was accused of making a false statement to his supervisors. He was found guilty of that charge and demoted from the detective bureau to the patrol division.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.