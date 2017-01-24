Man arrested after discovery of $20M cash held without bail

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BOSTON — A Brazilian man arrested in connection with the discovery of about $20 million in cash hidden inside a box spring in a Massachusetts apartment has been held without bail.

A judge on Monday ruled that 28-year-old Cleber Rene Rizerio Rocha is a flight risk and held him on a charge of conspiring to commit money laundering.

Rocha was arrested this month when the money was discovered in a Westborough apartment.

Prosecutors say Rocha was part of a scheme to transfer millions of dollars to Brazil by laundering the cash through Hong Kong. The money was from TelexFree, a defunct internet phone company authorities say was a massive pyramid scheme.

According to a criminal court complaint, in April 2014, federal agents searched the headquarters of TelexFree in Marlborough, Mass. Later that day, Carlos Wanzeler, one of the founders of the company, allegedly fled to Brazil, his native country, where he has remained. Wanzeler and TelexFree co-founder James Merrill were indicted in July 2014 on charges that they operated TelexFree as a massive pyramid scheme, according to prosecutors.

Merrill pleaded guilty to those charges in October 2016 and is awaiting sentencing.

The company had been nominally selling Internet phone service plans, but the operation turned into a $3 billion pyramid scheme with two million investors around the world, according to the Boston Globe. The scheme duped nearly a million people into losing money.

The Boston Herald reports that Rocha's lawyer argued that his client had no criminal record and should be granted bail with GPS monitoring.

Magistrate Judge Judith G. Dein ruled that Rocha is a flight risk and should remain in jail until a trial which has not been scheduled, the Globe reported. “He was close enough to Mr. Wanzeler to be entrusted with millions of dollars,'' Dein said.