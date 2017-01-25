Congressional investigations into alleged Russian hacking begin without end in sight
WASHINGTON — Less than a week into Donald Trump's presidency, both chambers of Congress have launched probes into alleged hacking by Russia that spy chiefs believe was designed to help him win.
The moves could deepen a rift between the new president and the intelligence community — which has said that Russia intervened in the U.S. election with the goal of helping to elect Trump. It could also drive a wedge between Trump and the Republican Congress, depending on the information that is uncovered and how aggressively lawmakers move to follow it.
The Senate Intelligence Committee, which is in charge of the Senate's investigation, kicked off its probe Tuesday with a meeting to establish the scope of its inquiries. Lawmakers have pledged to look “everywhere the intelligence tells us to go” in investigating Russia's activities in the 2016 elections, said the committee's chairman, Richard Burr, R-N.C. — even if that includes links between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.
The House Intelligence Committee has also launched its formal inquiry, Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., and ranking Democrat Adam B. Schiff, D-Calif., said in a statement Wednesday. They promised their focus on Russia's alleged meddling in the election would include “any intelligence regarding links between Russia and individuals associated with political campaigns.”