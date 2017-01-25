Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Syria rebels reject Russian draft for new constitution

Bloomberg News | Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, 10:03 p.m.

Updated 51 minutes ago

MOSCOW — Syria's opposition rejected a proposal from Russia on a new constitution for the conflict-torn country.

Russia presented the document in Arabic during a meeting with the chief rebel negotiator, Mohammed Alloush, at peace talks this week in the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday that the blueprint written by Russian experts was based on ideas from the Syrian government, opposition and regional powers.

The draft proposes that the Syrian president be elected for seven years without the right to seek re-election, Interfax reported. It also suggests that the country will have a parliament with two chambers and rejects Islamic Shariah as the basis for law.

“We told them that the Syrians are the ones who are entitled to write the constitution,” Yahya al-Aridi, a member of the opposition delegation to the Astana negotiations, said Wednesday.

The Russian-led talks in Astana ended Tuesday after two days with an agreement to bolster a cease-fire.

