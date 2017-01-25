Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

All bodies recovered from Italian hotel struck by avalanche

Tribune News Service | Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, 10:03 p.m.
AFP/Getty Images
This handout photo taken and released by the Corpo Nazionale Soccorso Alpino e Speleologico (CNSAS) on January 25, 2017, shows the site where the Hotel Rigopiano was engulfed by a powerful avalanche on January 18, near the village of Farindola. The number of bodies recovered from the ruins of an Italian hotel buried by an avalanche rose to 24 on January 25, 2017, local authorities said. Another five people were still unaccounted for, presumed dead, as a result of the January 18 disaster, which saw the Hotel Rigopiano ripped from its foundations by the force of a wall of tree and mud-packed snow hurtling down the hillside into which it was built. / AFP PHOTO / CNSAS AND AFP PHOTO / Lorenzo NATRELLA / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT 'AFP PHOTO / CNSAS / LORENZO NATRELLA' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS LORENZO NATRELLA/AFP/Getty Images



ROME — Rescue workers have recovered the bodies of all of those missing after an avalanche struck a mountainside hotel in central Italy, the fire service said early Thursday, bringing the death toll to 29.

The four-star Rigopiano Hotel was struck by a massive avalanche last week after a powerful magnitude 5 earthquake shook the region.

Eleven people survived, including four children and two people who were outside at the time the avalanche struck.

On Jan. 18, a 120,000-ton mass of snow barreled down a mountain, tore through a forest and slammed into the hotel at a speed of about 62 mph.

Italian prosecutors are considering possible manslaughter and negligent disaster charges over the deaths in the hotel.

Investigators are to examine why distress calls from the hotel were underestimated, why the arrival of a turbine-powered snow plow was delayed until long after the avalanche hit, and whether emergency protocols were in place and followed.

Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni has warned against the temptation of scapegoating.

“I don't share this rising desire for scapegoats and avengers, because history is quick to turn the avengers into scapegoats,” Gentiloni told the Senate. “The government doesn't fear the truth, which should drive us to do better, not poison the well.”

The government has allocated $4.3 billion to earthquake relief and reconstruction and more is forthcoming in the wake of the latest extreme events in central Italy, which suffered a series of earthquakes last year.

Investigators are also looking into the process of planning permission that led to the expansion of the hotel, state prosecutor Cristina Tedeschini said.

Formerly a mountain hut at an altitude of nearly 4,000 feet in Italy's picturesque Apennine mountains, the Rigopiano was expanded into a four-star hotel and spa in the early 1970s.

