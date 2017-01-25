All bodies recovered from Italian hotel struck by avalanche

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

ROME — Rescue workers have recovered the bodies of all of those missing after an avalanche struck a mountainside hotel in central Italy, the fire service said early Thursday, bringing the death toll to 29.

The four-star Rigopiano Hotel was struck by a massive avalanche last week after a powerful magnitude 5 earthquake shook the region.

Eleven people survived, including four children and two people who were outside at the time the avalanche struck.

On Jan. 18, a 120,000-ton mass of snow barreled down a mountain, tore through a forest and slammed into the hotel at a speed of about 62 mph.

Italian prosecutors are considering possible manslaughter and negligent disaster charges over the deaths in the hotel.

Investigators are to examine why distress calls from the hotel were underestimated, why the arrival of a turbine-powered snow plow was delayed until long after the avalanche hit, and whether emergency protocols were in place and followed.

Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni has warned against the temptation of scapegoating.

“I don't share this rising desire for scapegoats and avengers, because history is quick to turn the avengers into scapegoats,” Gentiloni told the Senate. “The government doesn't fear the truth, which should drive us to do better, not poison the well.”

The government has allocated $4.3 billion to earthquake relief and reconstruction and more is forthcoming in the wake of the latest extreme events in central Italy, which suffered a series of earthquakes last year.

Investigators are also looking into the process of planning permission that led to the expansion of the hotel, state prosecutor Cristina Tedeschini said.

Formerly a mountain hut at an altitude of nearly 4,000 feet in Italy's picturesque Apennine mountains, the Rigopiano was expanded into a four-star hotel and spa in the early 1970s.