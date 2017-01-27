Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Dozens of deaths claimed in Somalia attack

The Associated Press | Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, 10:15 p.m.

Updated 20 minutes ago

MOGADISHU, Somalia — A spokesman for extremist group al-Shabab said Friday its fighters killed at least 51 Kenyan soldiers in an attack on a military base in Somalia. But Kenya denied it, saying “scores” of the extremist fighters were killed instead when its soldiers repelled the assault.

Al-Shabab spokesman Sheikh Abdiaziz Abu-Musab said the extremists seized military vehicles during the early morning attack in Kulbiyow town in Lower Jubba region.

But Kenyan military spokesman P.M. Njuguna said in a statement that the “rumors” being spread by al-Shabab were false. Kenyan soldiers with the African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia “fiercely engaged” the al-Shabab fighters who tried to penetrate the base with an explosives-laden vehicle, Njuguna said.

A Somali military officer, Col. Ahmed Ali, said al-Shabab's massive suicide car bomb allowed dozens of extremists with machine guns to overrun the Kenyan camp, torching tents and arms depots.

Ali disputed al-Shabab's claim of killing at least 51 soldiers, saying the Kenyans fought back before retreating to a nearby area. He declined to give further details.

Al-Qaida's East African affiliate is fighting to impose a strict version of Islam in this Horn of Africa nation. It has lashed out with deadly attacks against countries like neighboring Kenya that contribute to the African Union mission.

Two Kenyan police officers were killed and four seriously wounded when their vehicle struck an improvised explosive device while they were crossing into Somalia to respond to Friday's attack, a Kenyan official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to share the information.

In February 2016, Kenya tried to downplay a similar al-Shabab attack that Somalia's president said killed at least 180 Kenyan soldiers.

