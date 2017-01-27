Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Trump orders strict new refugee screening, citing terrorists

The Associated Press | Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, 9:30 p.m.
Getty Images
ARLINGTON, VA - JANUARY 27: U.S. President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Hall of Heroes at the Department of Defense on January 27, 2017 in Arlington, Virginia. Trump signed two orders calling for the 'great rebuilding' of the nation's military and the 'extreme vetting' of visa seekers from terror-plagued countries. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Setting a hard-line tone on national security, President Trump on Friday suspended the nation's refugee program for four months, aiming to keep “radical Islamic terrorists” out of the United States.

Trump traveled to the Pentagon, where he joined Defense Secretary Jim Mattis for the signing of an executive action to bring sweeping changes to the nation's refugee policies and put in motion his plans to build up the nation's military.

“We want to ensure that we are not admitting into our country the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas,” he said. “We only want to admit those into our country who will support our country and love deeply our people.”

The order was signed on Trump's most robust day of national security and foreign policy at the start of his presidency, marked by a meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May and a lengthy phone call with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.

During his election campaign against Hillary Clinton, Trump pledged to put in place “extreme vetting” procedures to screen people coming to the U.S. from countries with terrorism ties. The order imposes a 120-day suspension of the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program and a 90-day ban on all entry to the United States from countries with terrorism concerns.

The State Department said the three-month ban in the directive applies to Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen — all Muslim majority nations.

T6he order also halts entry to the United States by Syrian refugees until the president determines that changes to the refugee assistance program ensure that admitting them won't compromise national security.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, said it would file a federal lawsuit Monday challenging the constitutionality of the executive order.

“There is no evidence that refugees — the most thoroughly vetted of all people entering our nation — are a threat to national security,” CAIR National Litigation Director Lena F. Masri said. “This is an order that is based on bigotry, not reality.”

Trump also signed a presidential memorandum on “rebuilding” the Armed Forces, giving Mattis 30 days to conduct a “readiness” review and report back on steps that can be taken this year to improve conditions.

Joined earlier in the day at the White House by May, the British prime minister, Trump reaffirmed the United States' “special relationship” with Great Britain.

But he was also asked about more contentious issues, including his recent statements that torture “does work” in prying information out of terror suspects. Giving ground, he said his Defense secretary's opposition would override his own belief.

