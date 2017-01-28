Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Ex-mayor gets probation in Wild West artifacts case

The Associated Press | Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, 6:06 p.m.
An 1800s revolver that entrepreneur, gambler and lawman Wyatt Earp kept in the Oriental Saloon in Tombstone in the Arizona Territory, was displayed in Harrisburg Mayor Stephen ReedÕs office in Harrisburg in 2003.
In this July 14, 2015, file photo, former Harrisburg, Pa., Mayor Stephen Reed arrives for his preliminary arraignment at District Judge William Wenner's offices in Lower Paxton Township, Pa. Jury selection began Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in the criminal case against Reed, charged with receiving stolen property after spending millions in public funds to buy artifacts for a Wild West museum that was never built. His lawyer says Reed didn't steal anything and was in lawful possession of the items.

Updated 37 minutes ago

HARRISBURG — A former mayor avoided jail time Friday but will serve two years on probation for accumulating Wild West artifacts he bought with public money for a museum that was never built.

Former Harrisburg Mayor Stephen Reed was sentenced to two years of probation during a brief hearing in the courthouse around the corner from his one-time mayoral offices.

Reed told Judge Kevin Hess that he took responsibility for his crimes, which include two felonies. He apologized and called his prosecution “a gut-wrenchingly humiliating” process.

Reed, a 67-year-old Democrat, pleaded guilty last week to 20 counts of receiving stolen property. All the charges involve photos or documents, a small portion of some 1,800 items investigators seized from his properties about two years ago.

Hess said prison time would have been grossly disproportionate and said his sentence took into account Reed's guilty plea, his lack of a criminal record, his efforts to improve the city over 28 years as mayor and his current cancer diagnosis.

“This is not about the propriety of raising money for historical artifacts, nor is it about the wisdom of building museums in Harrisburg,” the judge said.

Rebecca Franz, a prosecutor with the state attorney general's office, said the result “achieved justice.”

Reed told reporters he decided to plead guilty after concluding with certainty that the 20 photos and letters at issue were city property. He has said they may have inadvertently ended up in his possession as he was packing up at the end of his mayoral term.

“I would have had to sit there and either tell the judge and the jury either that they belong to the city or sit there and put up some bogus defense for something that I know wasn't the case,” Reed said. “I will not lie and cannot lie under oath.”

He was also fined $2,000 and ordered to pay the costs of prosecution.

Reed, who served seven terms as mayor, lost the 2009 primary amid criticism over the millions of dollars he had spent on museum-related items. He and city officials scoured the country for artifacts that would stock the museum, which he had called part of a wider plan to make the city a museum destination for tourists.

Harrisburg's current mayor, Eric Papenfuse, said after the sentencing that jail time would have been more appropriate, considering how much Reed's actions harmed the city.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.