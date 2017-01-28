Legislators evasive on 'bathroom bill'

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's governor insists there are enough votes to kill the state's “bathroom bill.” But a survey by The Associated Press and eight North Carolina newspapers shows less than a third of lawmakers are willing to publicly commit to that stance.

A closely watched deal to repeal the law fell apart during a December special session amid distrust between Democrats and Republicans. The law known as House Bill 2 sparked backlash from businesses and LGBT advocates who say it's discriminatory because it requires transgender people to use restrooms in many public buildings that correspond to the sex on their birth certificates. It also excludes sexual orientation and gender identity from statewide antidiscrimination protections.

Only 12 of 50 state senators and 40 of 118 House members said they support abolishing the law, nearly all of them Democrats. On the other side, 13 representatives and six senators said firmly that they want the law to remain.

But the survey doesn't give a clear answer about the likelihood of undoing the law. In both chambers, those giving a “yes” or “no” were outnumbered by those on the fence or declining to participate.

About 10 Republicans in each chamber said they were open to finding a solution but would have to see what's included in a repeal bill. The survey was conducted over the opening days of this year's legislative session.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper repeated his assertion that there are enough votes for full repeal in a statement Saturday, saying he has spoken to both Republican and Democratic lawmakers. He urged state Senate leader Phil Berger to allow a simple vote on the law's merits.