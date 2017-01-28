Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Chemical warfare agent discovered in Mosul

The Associated Press | Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, 10:06 p.m.
REUTERS
A man is silhouetted Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, by fire at oil wells set ablaze by Islamic State terrorists before they fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq.

Updated 52 minutes ago

MOSUL, Iraq — Iraqi forces discovered a mustard chemical warfare agent in eastern Mosul alongside a cache of Russian surface-to-surface missiles, an Iraqi officer said Saturday.

Iraqi and U.S. officials have repeatedly warned of Islamic State group efforts to develop chemical weapons. When Iraqi forces retook Mosul University earlier this month, they found chemistry labs they believed had been converted into makeshift chemical weapons labs.

Iraqi special forces Brig. Gen. Haider Fadhil said French officials tested the Mosul chemical last week and confirmed it was a mustard agent. Fadhil did not specify the quantity or potency of the chemical, but Iraqi soldiers were able to visit the site for about 10 minutes without exhibiting any symptoms of exposure.

“We know that they were using this place to experiment with chemical weapons,” he said, referring to ISIS.

Fadhil said he believes the facility was set up in the Nineveh ruins — an ancient site about 1.2 miles from the Tigris, but removed from the city's dense neighborhoods — to keep it a secret from Mosul residents who might be passing information to Iraqi forces and the U.S.-led coalition.

Iraqi forces showed journalists a tank of the chemical agent and a warehouse of more than a dozen surface-to-surface rockets bearing Russian inscriptions.

The number of casualties caused by ISIS chemical weapons is a small fraction compared to the hundreds of civilians killed in car and suicide bombings carried out by the group. Experts say that is largely due to the low grade of the weapons and the group's lack of access to efficient delivery systems.

