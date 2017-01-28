Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

GOP wary of cost of Trump's miltary buildup

The Washington Post | Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

On Friday, President Trump announced his plans to lavish spending on the nation's military in remarks at the Pentagon near Washington. But just one day beforehand, congressional Republicans debated the costs of such a buildup and how to pay for it at their annual policy retreat in Philadelphia.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Bob Corker was the most outspoken in questioning whether Republicans would be able to stomach making the kind of cuts necessary to fund a Republican wish list of new defense and foreign policy priorities.

“I'm sorry, I wonder sometimes where we as a party are going,” Corker, R-Tenn., told a roomful of House and Senate Republicans Thursday during a national security discussion, adding that he was “discouraged” by the apparent lip service being paid to the potential costs.

“There's a spending side of this that if we don't deal with, we're not going to come close to defending the needs of our country,” he warned. “I fear that we're going to leave here without thinking of the other side of the equation.”

Corker's remarks were part of a recording of several private sessions held last week at the GOP retreat in Philadelphia and later sent to The Washington Post and several other news outlets from an anonymous email address. The identities of the lawmakers in the recordings were verified by Post reporters.

Spokespeople for Corker, Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and House Armed Services Chair Mac Thornberry, R-Texas — all of whom are heard in the recording — either did not return requests to comment or declined to comment for this story.

Republicans also fretted about the consequences of quickly repealing Obamacare, according to a recording of another closed session at the retreat; and Vice President Mike Pence vowed that the administration would undertake an extensive examination of the voter rolls after Trump's claim that 3 million to 5 million people voted illegally in the November election.

The conversation about defense spending among Capitol Hill Republicans reveals a potentially troublesome rift for the party between those who want to strengthen the military with more spending and the traditional stance of many Republicans that new spending needs to be paid for elsewhere in the budget. Trump made clear where he stands last week when he told Fox News's Sean Hannity that he wasn't worried about increasing the deficit by strengthening the military.

“Our military is more important to me than a balanced budget,” President Trump told Hannity on Thursday.

