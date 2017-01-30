Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Assaulted during Mass honoring ex-Pirate Clemente, auxiliary bishop says he's fine

The Associated Press | Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, 3:57 p.m.

Updated 6 minutes ago

NEWARK, N.J. — An auxiliary bishop who was attacked during a weekend Mass in New Jersey has addressed the congregation to tell them he's doing fine.

The Rev. Manuel Cruz was punched in the mouth Saturday at Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark during an event honoring the late baseball Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente.

Essex County authorities say 48-year-old Newark resident Charles Miller was in a pew when he got up, went to the altar and punched Cruz . The bishop who was treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries that aren't considered serious.

Cruz addressed the congregation Sunday and told parishioners he was doing well.

Miller was charged with assault. It's not clear if he's retained a lawyer. Authorities have declined comment on a possible motive.

