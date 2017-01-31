Trump fires acting AG over order challenge
Updated 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON — President Trump fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates late Monday night, after Yates ordered Justice Department lawyers Monday not to defend his immigration order temporarily banning entry into the United States for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries and refugees from around the world.
In a press release, the White House said Yates had “betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States.”
Dana Boente, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, was sworn in as acting attorney general. Boente told The Washington Post that he will agree to enforce the immigration order.
Yates, an Obama administration holdover, said in a letter released to reporters earlier Monday that she questioned the legality of Trump's moves to block refugees and temporarily ban entry for citizens from seven Muslim nations.
“At present, I am not convinced that the defense of the executive order is consistent with these responsibilities nor am I convinced that the executive order is lawful,” Yates wrote.
The order already faces as many as 30 legal challenges.
White House press secretary Sean Spicer dismissed such concerns at a briefing Monday, saying “the system worked well” and that the airport snags affected only 109 people out of more than 300,000 travelers.
Spicer offered no reassuring words to officials with concerns about the ban, saying that dissenters like the career diplomats speaking out at the State Department can “either get with the program or they can go.”