Trump fires acting AG over order challenge

GOP lawmaker says he warned Trump against ‘Muslim ban'

WASHINGTON — The lawmaker who spurred Donald Trump's extensive temporary halt on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries says he told the soon-to-president last year that a so-called Muslim ban would be “borderline unconstitutional.”

Rep. Mike McCaul, the Texas Republican who heads the House Committee on Homeland Security and a member of Trump's national security advisory team during the campaign, spoke to Trump several times about vetting proposals but was surprised when the final version differed from the draft he submitted, according to committee spokeswomen Susan Phalen.

Phalen said the order was based in part on a memo McCaul and former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani submitted to the Trump campaign last fall in which they discussed possible ways terrorists could enter the United States and how each path could be better secured.

“The white paper did talk about the idea of a Muslim ban, but in the context of what a bad idea that was,” Phalen said. “More than half of the memo was about how borderline unconstitutional a Muslim ban would be.”

— McClatchy Newspapers