Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Poland puts detailed list of Auschwitz SS commanders, guards online

The Associated Press | Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, 10:15 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

WARSAW — Historians in Poland have put online what they say is the most complete list of Nazi SS commanders and guards at the Auschwitz concentration camp in hopes some of them can still be brought to justice.

The state-run Institute of National Remembrance said Monday that the SS KL Auschwitz Garrison list is based on data from archives in Poland, Germany, Austria, the United States and, to a limited extent, Russia, where archives remain mostly inaccessible.

The work of historian Aleksander Lasik, the institute and the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial, it has more than 8,500 entries. It is based on a list that Lasik built during more than 30 years of archival research.

“The world justice system has failed and I'm doing what a historian should do: expose the responsible individuals as war criminals,” Lasik said.

Up to 200 former guards at the German death camp could still be living, he said.

Historians estimate that some 12 percent of Auschwitz guards were tried by courts in Poland and elsewhere.

Lasik's full database includes more than 25,000 names of guards from various German-run camps. The list is not complete and his search continues, Lasik said.

The online list of Auschwitz guards and commanders is written in Polish, English and German. Most entries include the date and place of birth, nationality, education, military service and party affiliation. Some have a photo attached. Judicial documents are included when the person stood trial in Poland.

For example, the entry for Rudolf Hoess, the camp's commander from 1940-43, has a photocopy of the death sentence he was handed by a court in Krakow, Poland, in 1947.

The dates of service at Auschwitz are being verified pending publication.

Nazi hunter Efraim Zuroff said the publication of the names is “very important and the right thing to do” and can have “practical implications” if Nazi crime investigators in Germany were unaware of some of the names.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.