World

No Americans will be targeted in terror suspect strikes, White House says

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, 10:33 p.m.

Updated 44 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — The White House said Tuesday that no American citizen “will ever be targeted” in raids against terror suspects, a blanket statement that appeared to signal a clear break from the previous administration's strategy for pursuing and targeting suspects in counterterrorism operations overseas.

Under former President Barack Obama, the Justice Department had issued a legal opinion giving the United States the authority to target Americans who are working with terrorists abroad.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said the Trump administration will lean on the guidance of Central Intelligence Agency director Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, but he added that “no American citizen will ever be targeted.”

It was not immediately clear whether Spicer intended to recalibrate U.S. policy.

The United States specifically targeted and killed American Anwar al-Awlaki, a radical cleric, in Yemen in 2011. Other Americans, including suspected terrorists, have been killed in drone strikes, but they were not specifically targeted.

Chief Special Warfare Operator William “Ryan” Owens, 36, of Peoria, Ill., and an American child died in a ground raid authorized by President Trump last week. The child was the 8-year-old daughter of al-Awlaki. Al-Awlaki's 16-year-old American son was killed in a drone strike in 2012.

Sunday's raid left nearly 30 others dead, including more than half a dozen militant suspects. Several more children were also killed.

Whether the United States should target its own citizens in drone strikes has been the subject of much debate. During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump discussed “going after” the families of suspected terrorists, but he did not specify what that meant.

Obama said in 2013 that he did “not believe it would be constitutional for the government to target and kill any U.S. citizen — with a drone, or with a shotgun — without due process, nor should any president deploy armed drones over U.S. soil.”

He added, however, that if that citizen wages war against America or is actively plotting to kill Americans, “his citizenship should no more serve as a shield than a sniper shooting down on an innocent crowd.”

Later that same year, the Obama administration triggered a fiery debate on Capitol Hill over the limits of its drone program following the death of al-Awlaki's teenage son, an American citizen. Sixteen-year-old Abdulrahman al-Awlaki, an American citizen at the time of the 2012 strike that killed him, hadn't seen his father in two years when he was killed. He had no known links to al-Qaida and is said to have lived the life of an ordinary teenage boy.

