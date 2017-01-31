Dems block confirmation votes for Sessions, Mnuchin, Price

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WASHINGTON — Democrats intensified their opposition to President Trump on Tuesday by further delaying the confirmation of several of his Cabinet nominees amid strong Republican objections.

Hours after Trump fired acting attorney general Sally Yates for refusing to defend his executive order banning certain travelers and refugees, Democrats blocked a committee from approving the president's choice for attorney general. Amid concerns with information provided by his picks to lead the departments of Health and Human Services and Treasury, Democrats did not show up at another Senate committee at all.

The theatrics drew more attention to Trump's recent decisions and the growing bipartisan concern with his executive order Friday to implement a travel ban with virtually no consultation with top government officials or senior lawmakers.

But it also allowed Republicans to attack Democrats for holding up the formation of Trump's government. Ultimately, Democrats lack the votes needed to block any of Trump's nominees from eventually taking office — and there are no signs of Republican opposition to any of his picks.

During a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Democrats criticized Trump for firing Yates and said that they would not support his nominee for attorney general, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., because they do not believe he would ever stand up to Trump in a similar fashion. They also invoked an arcane rule to block the committee from holding a roll-call vote on Sessions's nomination on Tuesday. The committee adjourned for the day, and Republicans said they would reconvene on Wednesday.

Just down the hallway in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, the Senate Finance Committee met to vote on Steven T. Mnuchin's nomination to serve as Treasury secretary and Rep. Tom Price's nomination to be secretary of Health and Human Services — but Democrats boycotted the meeting, forcing Republicans to reschedule both votes.

Meanwhile, Democrats once again tried and failed to stall a vote to advance Trump's pick for Education secretary, Betsy DeVos, to the full Senate, but Republicans prevailed on a party-line vote.

Amid the rancor elsewhere, senators confirmed Elaine Chao to serve as Trump's Transportation secretary by a vote of 93 to 6, and the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee approved the nominations of former Texas governor Rick Perry to be Energy secretary and Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., to be Interior secretary with bipartisan majorities, sending them to the full Senate for final votes.

Developments in the Judiciary and Finance committees, however, signaled how defiant Democrats remain in stalling Trump's nominees.

When the meeting began, Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, sat alone at the dais with just three other Republican senators. Having just come from the Judiciary hearing, Hatch told his colleagues, “Jeff Sessions isn't treated much better than these fellas are.”

“Some of this is just because they don't like the president,” Hatch said, later adding that Democrats “ought to stop posturing and acting like idiots.”

Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., agreed. “I think this is unconscionable,” he said.

“We did not inflict this kind of obstructionism on President Obama,” added Sen. Patrick J. Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley, the only other senator in the room. He added that the Democrats were committing “a completely unprecedented level of obstruction. This is not what the American people expect of the United States Senate.”

In fact, four years ago, Republicans similarly boycotted a Senate committee's vote on Gina McCarthy to serve as Obama's Environmental Protection Agency administrator.

Senators said at the time that she had refused to answer their questions about transparency in the agency.

Other walkouts have happened, most famously in 2003, when Rep. Bill Thomas, R-Calif.,, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, dispatched U.S. Capitol Police officers to find Democrats who had left a hearing where Republicans were trying to pass a pension bill. He later apologized for his heavy-handed tactics on the House floor.