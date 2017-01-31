Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Dems block confirmation votes for Sessions, Mnuchin, Price

The Washington Post | Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2017 file photo, Health and Human Services Secretary-designate, Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga. pauses while testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee. Republicans are muscling more of President Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees to the cusp of Senate confirmation over Democratic objections, with committees poised to advance his picks to head agencies in the thick of partisan battles over health care, legal protections, education and the economy. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
REUTERS
Steven Mnuchin, the Trump campaign's finance director, arrives at U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York, U.S., November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Updated 46 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — Democrats intensified their opposition to President Trump on Tuesday by further delaying the confirmation of several of his Cabinet nominees amid strong Republican objections.

Hours after Trump fired acting attorney general Sally Yates for refusing to defend his executive order banning certain travelers and refugees, Democrats blocked a committee from approving the president's choice for attorney general. Amid concerns with information provided by his picks to lead the departments of Health and Human Services and Treasury, Democrats did not show up at another Senate committee at all.

The theatrics drew more attention to Trump's recent decisions and the growing bipartisan concern with his executive order Friday to implement a travel ban with virtually no consultation with top government officials or senior lawmakers.

But it also allowed Republicans to attack Democrats for holding up the formation of Trump's government. Ultimately, Democrats lack the votes needed to block any of Trump's nominees from eventually taking office — and there are no signs of Republican opposition to any of his picks.

During a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Democrats criticized Trump for firing Yates and said that they would not support his nominee for attorney general, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., because they do not believe he would ever stand up to Trump in a similar fashion. They also invoked an arcane rule to block the committee from holding a roll-call vote on Sessions's nomination on Tuesday. The committee adjourned for the day, and Republicans said they would reconvene on Wednesday.

Just down the hallway in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, the Senate Finance Committee met to vote on Steven T. Mnuchin's nomination to serve as Treasury secretary and Rep. Tom Price's nomination to be secretary of Health and Human Services — but Democrats boycotted the meeting, forcing Republicans to reschedule both votes.

Meanwhile, Democrats once again tried and failed to stall a vote to advance Trump's pick for Education secretary, Betsy DeVos, to the full Senate, but Republicans prevailed on a party-line vote.

Amid the rancor elsewhere, senators confirmed Elaine Chao to serve as Trump's Transportation secretary by a vote of 93 to 6, and the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee approved the nominations of former Texas governor Rick Perry to be Energy secretary and Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., to be Interior secretary with bipartisan majorities, sending them to the full Senate for final votes.

Developments in the Judiciary and Finance committees, however, signaled how defiant Democrats remain in stalling Trump's nominees.

When the meeting began, Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, sat alone at the dais with just three other Republican senators. Having just come from the Judiciary hearing, Hatch told his colleagues, “Jeff Sessions isn't treated much better than these fellas are.”

“Some of this is just because they don't like the president,” Hatch said, later adding that Democrats “ought to stop posturing and acting like idiots.”

Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., agreed. “I think this is unconscionable,” he said.

“We did not inflict this kind of obstructionism on President Obama,” added Sen. Patrick J. Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley, the only other senator in the room. He added that the Democrats were committing “a completely unprecedented level of obstruction. This is not what the American people expect of the United States Senate.”

In fact, four years ago, Republicans similarly boycotted a Senate committee's vote on Gina McCarthy to serve as Obama's Environmental Protection Agency administrator.

Senators said at the time that she had refused to answer their questions about transparency in the agency.

Other walkouts have happened, most famously in 2003, when Rep. Bill Thomas, R-Calif.,, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, dispatched U.S. Capitol Police officers to find Democrats who had left a hearing where Republicans were trying to pass a pension bill. He later apologized for his heavy-handed tactics on the House floor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.