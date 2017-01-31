'Father of Pac-Man' dies at 91

When Masaya Nakamura founded his gaming company Namco in 1955 Tokyo, all he offered to entertain the public were two mechanical horse rides stationed atop a department store's roof.

Years later, he would earn the nickname “Father of Pac-Man,” after his company released the game, which has been played more than 10 billion times in the 36 years since its release. The game's success would become so great, Nakamura himself would argue that the world's obsession with the hungry, yellow circle might be detrimental.

Nakamura died on Jan. 22 at 91 years old, though it wasn't announced until Monday in a release from his company Bandai Namco. A cause of death was not listed.

Though he studied shipbuilding at the Yokohama Institute of Technology, Nakamura anticipated the need for entertainment in post-World War II Japan. His company was originally titled Nakamura Amusement Machine Manufacturing Company (later shortened to the more manageable Namco).

It did well, but when the video game craze arrived in Japan in the late ‘70s, he shifted his business plan. Thinking differently than his contemporaries, he focused his hiring on creativity over educational pedigree.

“For game designers, the knowledge acquired in school is not so helpful. I want people who think in unusual ways, whose curiosity runs away with them, fun-loving renegades,” he told the New York Times in 1983.

The plan worked: Toru Iwatani, one of Namco's engineers, developed Pac-Man in 1980, which now holds the Guinness World Record for most successful coin-operated arcade game.

Originally, the game was called Pakkuman in Japan, a reference to the Japanese phrase paku-paku which describes the sound of a mouth rapidly flapping open and shut (think “munch-munch”), according to the A.V. Club.

The American version was set to be called Puck-Man, given the main characters' resemblance to a jaundiced hockey puck. But Nakamura, according to Steven Kent's book “The Ultimate History of Video Games,” realized the ease with which Americans might replace the “P” with an “F,” hinting at a very different game.

According to Wired, after that decision, they changed it to “Pac” for the entire world.

Nakamura told Kent he didn't expect Pac-Man to be particularly popular. “I did not imagine that Pac-Man would be an international hit of the magnitude that it was and is to date. People know Pac-Man. People who don't even know about video games know about Pac-Man. So, no, I didn't realize that it was going to be the hit that it is.”

He doubled-down on this thought in a 1983 interview, “You know baseball? Well, I knew it would not be a single. But I thought maybe a double, not a home run.”

One reason could be that the game was developed for women, not the men who were traditionally drawn to video games. It was thought women enjoyed eating - the main action in the game - more than men. Not to mention that the main character was designed after grabbing a slice from a full pizza.