Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Betsy DeVos nomination at risk as 2 Republican senators object

Wire Reports | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, 9:39 p.m.
REUTERS
File Photo: Betsy DeVos testifies before the Senate Health, Education and Labor Committee confirmation hearing to be next Secretary of Education on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

Updated 20 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — What had appeared to be a near-certain chance of Betsy DeVos becoming President Trump's Education secretary took a hit Wednesday as two Republican senators said they would vote against her.

U.S. Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska delivered statements from the floor of the Senate saying they could not support DeVos' nomination, questioning her experience and commitment to public schools. If she loses the support of one more Republican — and all Democrats vote against her — the nomination will die.

Murkowski said she believes DeVos, a billionaire Republican donor and promoter of charter schools, has much to learn about public education.

“I have serious concerns about a nominee to be secretary of Education who has been so involved on one side of the equation, so immersed in the push for vouchers that she may be unaware of what actually is successful within the public schools and also what is broken and how to fix them.”

If all other GOP senators support DeVos, and all Democrats oppose her, she would end up with a 50-50 vote in the Senate and Vice President Mike Pence would have to break the tie to confirm her. The Senate voted, 52-47, on Wednesday to move ahead on the DeVos nomination, a party-line vote.

Despite their opposition to the nomination, Collins and Murkowski voted to allow the nomination to go forward. A vote is expected in the coming days.

Republican leaders said that they are confident DeVos will be confirmed.

“She'll be confirmed — you can take that to the bank,” said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, the majority whip.

Meanwhile, Republicans jammed two of Trump's top Cabinet picks through the Senate Finance Committee with no Democrats in the room after suspending a rule that would have otherwise barred them from taking the vote. The tactic seemed a warning shot that they might deploy brute political muscle in the upcoming fight over the Supreme Court vacancy.

With a near-toxic vapor of divisiveness between the two parties across Capitol Hill, nasty showdowns broke out elsewhere as well. One Senate panel signed off on Trump's choice for attorney general only after senators exchanged heated words, and another committee postponed a vote on the would-be chief of the Environmental Protection Agency after Democrats refused to show up.

Busting through a Democratic boycott of the Finance panel, all 14 Republicans took advantage of Democrats' absence to temporarily disable a committee rule requiring at least one Democrat to be present for votes.

They then used two 14-0 roll calls to approve financier Steve Mnuchin for Treasury secretary and Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., to be Health secretary, ignoring Democrats' demands that the two nominees provide more information about their financial backgrounds.

All the nominations will need full Senate approval.

“It's deeply troubling to me that Republicans on the Finance Committee chose to break the rules in the face of strong evidence of two nominees' serious ethical problems,” said the panel's top Democrat, Ron Wyden of Oregon.

Republicans also advanced the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., for attorney general, and the full Senate confirmed Rex Tillerson as secretary of State, despite concerns about the former ExxonMobil Corp. chief executive officer's ties to Russia. The 56-43 vote, mostly along party lines, was by far the closest in at least half a century.

Several Democrats sided with Republicans, however, to approve Tillerson, including senators from states that Trump won during the election: Sens. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota and Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Maine Sen. Angus King, an independent, and Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia also supported Tillerson.

There is little Democrats can do to prevent final confirmation of any of Trump's picks because the GOP needs only 51 votes to approve them in the full Senate and there are 52 Republican senators.

With Tillerson, six high-ranking Trump nominees have been approved by the full Senate: Elaine Chao as Transportation secretary; retired Gens. John Kelly and Jim Mattis at the Department of Homeland Security and the Pentagon; Mike Pompeo to lead the CIA; and Nikki Haley to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.