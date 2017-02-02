Trump urges Republicans to 'go nuclear' to defend high court pick

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WASHINGTON — President Trump on Wednesday urged Senate Republicans to “go nuclear” and impose a rule change to force a simple majority vote on confirmation if Democrats block his Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, as Democrats maneuvered for a hard fight.

Gorsuch, a federal appeals court judge from Colorado seen as a conservative intellectual, began holding private meetings with senators, starting with top Republican Mitch McConnell, to drum up support for his nomination a day after Trump picked the 49-year-old for a lifetime job on the country's top court.

Trump's fellow Republicans control the Senate 52-48. Democrats signaled they would set up a procedural hurdle, known as a filibuster, requiring 60 votes, rather than a simple majority, to move toward confirmation of Gorsuch.

The president urged McConnell to change long-standing Senate rules to eliminate the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees, a move dubbed the “nuclear option,” if Democrats block Gorsuch.

“We want to have him (Gorsuch) go through an elegant process as opposed to a demeaning process, because they're very demeaning on the other side, and they want to make you look as bad as possible,” Trump said, referring to Democrats.

“If we end up with that gridlock, I would say: ‘If you can, Mitch, go nuclear,' ” Trump said at a White House meeting with conservative advocacy groups.

Supreme Court nominations require Senate confirmation.

Trump's comments came as Democrats plotted strategy on how to deal with Gorsuch's nomination. They remain furious over McConnell's refusal last year to let the Senate hold confirmation hearings or a vote on Democratic President Obama's nomination of Merrick Garland to succeed Scalia on the court.

Some Democratic senators, arguing that Republicans stole a Supreme Court seat from Obama, announced their opposition to Gorsuch, while others said they were willing to hear him out.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor that if Gorsuch could not meet the same standard Republicans insisted on for Obama's Supreme Court nominees, at least 60 votes for confirmation, “then the problem lies not with the Senate, but with the nominee.”