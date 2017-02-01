Israeli police begin forced removals of Amona settlers in the West Bank

AMONA, West Bank — Thousands of police Wednesday surrounded a Jewish settlement in the West Bank deemed illegal by the Israeli high court and began dragging angry residents — sputtering curses and prayers — out of their mobile homes.

After years of delay, the evacuation of the hard-line Amona settlers commenced, as longhair youths in skull caps burned tires, hurled rocks, and pushed and shoved authorities, alternately taunting police or pleading with them to disobey their orders to empty the community.

The day's bitter clashes transfixed the nation, as Jews evicted Jews, with the democratic state fighting to uphold the rule of law as religious, messianic settlers claimed the rule of God. The scenes played out live on television and the internet as Israeli politicians promised this would not happen again.

Even the settlers seemed to know that this may be a last eviction. They were zealous in their resistance, but there was more of a feeling that they had lost a battle — even a skirmish — and not a war.

Israeli society and its leaders have struggled since the 1970s with the growth of settlements in the occupied territories. The state always protects, often abets but sometimes thwarts the pioneers. Many Israelis withhold full-throated support, in part out of fear of angering the Americans, and the rest of the world, which condemns the building as illegal or worse. There is the sense that big changes are coming.

The Israeli supreme court ordered the demolition of the village of 40 families in 2014 because it was built on land privately owned by Palestinians from the neighboring villages.

Many settlers and their supporters who climbed the rocky hill to defend Amona blamed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the community's imminent destruction.

As the police carried red-faced settlers and demonstrators from the homes, bulldozers idled down the hill, ready to knock down the cheap metal caravans, as well as playgrounds, vineyards, olive groves and a synagogue.

The settlers said the government should have defied the court order or found a solution that would allow Jews to remain on biblical land they believe was promised to them by God.