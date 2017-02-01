Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Judge orders mental exam for widow of Orlando club shooter

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, 11:18 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

OAKLAND, Calif. — A federal judge in California declined Wednesday to release the widow of the man who killed dozens of people at a Florida nightclub after prosecutors said she accompanied her husband on scouting trips for potential targets that included a Disney shopping complex.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu in Oakland said she wanted a psychiatric evaluation done of Noor Salman before deciding whether to release her from jail pending a trial on charges of supporting her husband's attack and then lying to investigators about it. Salmon, 31, has pleaded not guilty.

Federal authorities arrested Salman last month at her mother's home in suburban San Francisco, where Salman moved with her 4-year-old son after her husband Omar Mateen killed 49 people and wounded 53 others on June 12 at the Pulse nightclub.

