Uber CEO to leave Trump's advisory council amid controversy

Uber Technologies Inc. Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick is stepping down from President Trump's business advisory council after criticism from customers and drivers.

Kalanick's participation on the council, along with more than a dozen other U.S. executives, prompted blowback on social media after Trump's controversial executive order on immigration. It snowballed into a #DeleteUber campaign that benefited rival Lyft Inc.

Uber's CEO wrote in an email to employees that he had spoken briefly Thursday with the president about his concerns with Trump's ban of immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries. Kalanick, 40, told the president that he would no longer be involved with the advisory council.

“Immigration and openness to refugees is an important part of our country's success and quite honestly to Uber's,” Kalanick wrote. “There are many ways we will continue to advocate for just change on immigration but staying on the council was going to get in the way of that. The executive order is hurting many people in communities all across America.”

Members of Trump's Strategic and Policy Forum include the CEOs of BlackRock Inc., Blackstone Group LP,General Motors Co., IBM, Tesla Inc. and Walt Disney Co. The group was created to provide the new president with guidance from a variety of industries on business and economic issues. But after Trump kicked off his first days in office with several dramatic and controversial policies, the companies have faced calls from customers and employees to disassociate with the administration.

Elon Musk and others have faced resistance as well. Disney CEO Bob Iger won't be attending the next council meeting, planned for tomorrow, due to a previously scheduled board meeting. Another council member, GM's Mary Barra, plans to be there, according to the carmaker.

But criticism of Uber has been the loudest. Kalanick has long cultivated the company's combative reputation after years spent fighting with governments around the world. Customers and drivers were incensed not only over his role on Trump's council, but some also said his initial response to the immigration ban — outlined in a memo to staff last Saturday — wasn't sufficiently critical.

Kalanick also drew fire over his response to a taxi protest of Trump's immigration order last weekend in New York City. Uber shut off its surge pricing feature soon after the strike was due to end. The rationale was to avoid the appearance of seeking to profit from the disruption, but the move backfired. It left some with the impression that Uber was trying to break up the strike and spawned a social media movement aimed at encouraging customers to defect from Uber, using the hashtag #DeleteUber.

Lyft seized on its rival San Francisco company's missteps. The startup promised $1 million to the American Civil Liberties Union over four years and put out a strong statement condemning Trump's ban.

Before the controversy, Lyft was ranked 54th on Apple's App Store. By Jan. 30, it was seventh, surpassing Uber, according to research firm App Annie. Lyft's ride-hailing app has since fallen below Uber's.

The Independent Drivers Guild, a group funded in part by Uber, surveyed ride-hailing drivers early this week about whether they intended to switch apps in protest. About half said they would.

On Thursday, the guild applauded Kalanick's decision to leave Trump's advisory council. “This is an important show of solidarity with the immigrant drivers who helped build Uber,” Jim Conigliaro Jr., the group's founder, wrote in an emailed statement. “We are heartened that Uber has listened to the drivers and the community on this important issue that is so integral to the promise of the American dream.”