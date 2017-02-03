Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Confederate flag going back up in South Carolina

The Associated Press | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, 1:21 p.m.
An honor guard from the South Carolina Highway patrol lowers the Confederate battle flag as it is removed from the Capitol grounds Friday, July 10, 2015, in Columbia, S.C. The Confederate flag was lowered from the grounds of the South Carolina Statehouse to the cheers of thousands on Friday, ending its 54-year presence there and marking a stunning political reversal in a state where many thought the rebel banner would fly indefinitely. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Workers pull down the pole where the Confederate flag flew for 15 years at the South Carolina Statehouse on Friday, July 10, 2015, in Columbia, S.C. For the first time since the civil rights movement, the Confederate flag was removed entirely from the South Carolina Statehouse, in a swift ceremony Friday before thousands of people who cheered as the Civil War-era banner was lowered from the 30-foot flagpole. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)
A concrete slab is all that remains after a flag pole and a Confederate flag were removed from the Statehouse grounds in Columbia, SC., Friday, July 10, 2015. The flag was removed after Gov. Nikki Haley signed legislation following the death of nine people at a bible study in Charleston last month. South Carolina's leaders first flew the battle flag over the Statehouse dome in 1961 to mark the 100th anniversary of the Civil War. It remained there to represent official opposition to the civil rights movement. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

WALHALLA, S.C. — The Confederate battle flag is going back up at a monument in a northwestern South Carolina town.

Luther Lyle had maintained the memorial in Walhalla for years and had replaced the Confederate flag with a South Carolina flag in 2015, about the time the Confederate flag was taken down from the Statehouse following the Charleston church shootings.

Lyle said there was only one complaint then. The South Carolina Secessionist Party complained recently that the removal violated a state law that requires legislative approval to change monuments.

Lyle told the Anderson Independent Mail the complaints by the Secessionist Party had nothing to do with putting the flag back up. Lyle said an agreement was reached last week for the Sons of Confederate Veterans to take over responsibility for the monument.

