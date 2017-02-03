Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

U.S. judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban

The Associated Press | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, 7:00 p.m.
Supporters chant during a rally where civil rights, faith groups, labor, and community advocates and leaders gathered at the Islamic Center of Southern California as part of a nationwide day of unity, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Los Angeles, to respond to President Trump's slew of executive orders targeting refugees and immigrants. The show of support and news conference was put on by the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights.

SEATTLE — A federal judge in Seattle has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's ban on people from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

U.S. District Judge James Robart granted a temporary restraining order Friday at the request of Washington state and Minnesota that's effective nationwide.

Trump signed an executive order last week that sparked protests across the country and confusion at airports as some travelers were detained.

Lawyers for the U.S. government argued that the states don't have standing to challenge the order and said Congress gave the president authority to make decisions on national security and admitting immigrants.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson had sued, saying the order is causing significant harm to residents and effectively mandates discrimination. Minnesota joined the suit this week.

