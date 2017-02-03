Feds dispatched to help clear pipeline protesters
The federal government announced Friday it was sending Bureau of Indian Affairs agents to help clear Dakota Access Pipeline protesters from the Standing Rock Sioux reservation.
The tribe has been lobbying against federal approval of the 1,170-mile pipeline, which crosses four states and would carry crude oil from the rich shale oil basins of western North Dakota to the pipeline networks and refineries in Illinois. While many business, farm and labor organizations back the project, arguing it remains the safest ways to transport oil, a coalition of tribal and environmental groups argue it will accelerate climate change and could disturb sacred burial grounds.
In response to a directive from President Donald Trump, this week the acting secretary of the Army, Robert Speer, has ordered the Army Corps of Engineers to expedite review of an easement for the pipeline to run under Lake Oahe.