World

Chilean farmers, artisans aim to recover from wildfires

The Associated Press | Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, 9:48 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

SANTIAGO, Chile — The flames consumed everything on Sonia Diaz's land: the machinery, supplies, even the shed for her sheep. But the 70-year-old artisan weaver hopes to rise from the ashes.

Diaz is one of thousands who have lost most of their belongings and their livelihoods to some of the worst wildfires in Chile's history. Besides farmers and ranchers, hundreds of small-scale winemakers, beekeepers and artisans have lost everything.

With the flames seeming to be finally dying down — though they sometimes spread anew when winds whip up smoldering ash — survivors are looking at how to recover amid complaints by some that state aid is not enough given the extent of the devastation.

The ferocity of the blazes led President Michelle Bachelet to issue a state of emergency, deploy troops and seek international aid. Supertanker planes from the United States and Russia have dumped thousands of gallons of water.

More than 20,000 people, including firefighters and experts from more than a dozen countries, have battled the wildfires. At least 11 deaths have been blamed on the fires.

Bachelet said on Friday that the flames are no longer threatening residential areas for now and that her government is beginning to hand out money and food to the Chileans who have been worst-hit.

So far, the government has spent about $330 million to control the emergency and is helping small-scale farmers rebuild their homes and lands, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes said.

About 80 families that made a living from beekeeping lost their livelihoods in the area near the city of Cauquenes, about 220 miles south of Santiago. About 63 million bees died in the area and about 240 million are at high risk, said forestry engineer and beekeeper consultant Carlos Correa.

Beekeeper Jorge Andrade complained that the $1,500 government aid that he will get for losing it all “is nothing,” and will help him recover a fraction of his hundreds of beehives.

