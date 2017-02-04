Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Israel prepares youths to thwart hackers

The Associated Press | Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, 9:48 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

BEIT SHEMESH, Israel — In some Israeli schools, fourth-graders learn computer programming while gifted 10th-graders take after-school classes in encryption, coding and how to stop malicious hacking. The country even has two new kindergartens that teach computer skills and robotics.

The training programs are part of Israel's quest to become a world leader in cybersecurity and cyber technology.

Israel announced this week the establishment of a national center for cyber education, meant to increase the talent pool for military intelligence units and prepare children for careers in defense agencies, the high-tech industry and academia.

“You students need to strengthen us with your curiosity,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told an Israeli cyber technologies expo, sitting next to high school students in a training program overseen by the defense establishment. “Your years in the security services will be golden years for the security of the nation.”

Israel has long branded itself the “Cyber Nation,” but authorities say they have been facing a shortage of cyber experts to keep up with the country's defense needs and keep its cybersecurity industry booming.

To build up a wellspring of talent, Israel is starting young: teaching children the basic building blocks of the web.

“In the first grade, they learn the letters, then how to read and how to write. We are building the next level of knowledge — how to code,” said Sagy Bar of the Rashi Foundation, a philanthropic group running the cyber education center as a joint venture with Israel's defense establishment and academic institutions.

The center will oversee educational programs launched in recent years, including the Education Ministry's Gvahim pilot program that introduced computer and robotic classes to the fourth-grade curriculum in 70 schools, and the after-school Magshimim program, which trains talented high-schoolers from underprivileged areas in college-level cyber skills.

Drawing youth into the highly technical field of cybersecurity is not a novelty, and the United States and Britain have implemented similar training programs.

The National Security Agency, America's global surveillance and intelligence agency, co-sponsors free cybersecurity summer camps for students and teachers from kindergarten through high school. The GenCyber program seeks to improve cybersecurity teaching in schools as early as kindergarten.

In Israel, the two cyber training programs feed Israel's vaunted military intelligence Unit 8200, which intercepts digital communications and collects intelligence on Israel's enemies across the Middle East — the Israeli equivalent of America's NSA.

Many members of the unit eventually move on to Israel's high-tech and cybersecurity industries. Some of the most successful technology companies have been founded by the unit's veterans.

Military service is compulsory for most Jewish high school graduates in Israel, giving military intelligence the power to enlist the country's best and brightest.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.