U.S. raid in Yemen reveals strength of al-Qaida branch

CAIRO — A U.S. commando raid in Yemen that set off a fierce firefight revealed the growing strength of an al-Qaida affiliate that has targeted both the United States and Europe in recent years.

Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, or AQAP, as the branch is known, had collected enough intelligence to anticipate the raid last weekend, Yemeni officials and terrorists said. The militants also had the firepower to counterattack from their bastion, which was surrounded by land mines and other traps.

By the end of the raid, a Navy SEAL was dead and three American troops were wounded. Yemeni officials said as many as 30 civilians, including 10 women and children, were also killed. Among them was the 8-year-old daughter of Anwar al-Awlaki, the Yemeni American al-Qaida leader killed in a U.S. drone strike in 2011.

The Pentagon initially said it could not confirm reports of civilian casualties, but it acknowledged on Wednesday that civilians were “likely killed” in the raid, which took place in remote Bayda province.

The raid and civilian casualties have triggered widespread anger across Yemen toward Washington, adding to tensions over President Trump's travel ban on citizens of Yemen and six other majority-Muslim countries. Yemenis have posted photos on social media of children purportedly killed in the attack.

In the capital, Sanaa, where anti-American slogans are scrawled on billboards and walls across the city, the raid appeared to unify Yemenis, a rare occurrence these days in the fractured country.

“What happened caused more anger and hatred toward America,” said Bassam Mahmoud, 40, a government employee. “America has no right to carry out any military action in our country.”

The terror group, which U.S. officials consider al-Qaida's most dangerous branch, seized large swaths of southern Yemen in the wake of the 2011 Arab Spring revolts that topped longtime autocrat Ali Abdullah Saleh. Now, with Yemen gripped by a 2-year-old civil war, AQAP has expanded its reach even more, gaining territory and recruits and deepening its influence and networks among local tribes.

Al-Qaida in Yemen “is stronger than it has ever been,” the International Crisis Group said, adding that the militants are “thriving in an environment of state collapse, growing sectarianism, shifting alliances, security vacuums and a burgeoning war economy.”