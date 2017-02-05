Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Police: DNA leads to arrest in NYC jogger strangling

The Washington Post | Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Nearly six months to the day after a 30-year-old woman was slain while jogging in New York, police say they have arrested a man suspected in her death.

Chanel Lewis, 20, was taken into custody Saturday night, according to the New York Police Department. Lewis reportedly made “detailed incriminating statements and admissions” about the murder of Karina Vetrano, who went out for a run last August in Howard Beach and never returned, police said.

DNA evidence also linked Lewis to the crime scene, police said.

“This is a very good day for justice in New York City,” NYPD chief of detectives Robert Boyce said at a news conference Sunday. The case had baffled detectives and spooked a normally quiet neighborhood that sees little crime.

Boyce said police received more than 250 leads from the public. “Each one was vetted painstakingly by detectives,” he said.

Over the past 10 days or so, one of those tips led detectives to the home Lewis shared with his mother in East New York, a Brooklyn neighborhood on the Queens border, just to the west of Howard Beach.

Boyce said detectives first spoke to Lewis on Thursday night, and he freely gave up a swab of his DNA.

It was taken immediately to the medical examiner, Boyce said. “Within two days, we had a hit.”

Lewis had no criminal history, and police say they do not believe he knew Vetrano at all.

“You gotta remember, Karina helped us identify this person,” Boyce said, referring to evidence that was processed more than six months ago when Vetrano's body was discovered. “She had the DNA under her nails, she had touch DNA on her back, and there was more DNA on the cellphone.”

A search warrant was pending, Boyce said Sunday. Lewis was charged with second-degree murder, ABC 7 News reported.

“We're satisfied that we have a solid case,” Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said at the news conference.

The arrest comes days after the family held a rally to try to renew interest in the case on the six-month anniversary of Vetrano's death.

Vetrano frequently went running with her father, Phil, a retired firefighter. But her dad, who was reportedly dealing with some back pain, didn't join his daughter that day on the evening of Aug. 2.

When she didn't come back from the run, though, Phil Vetrano grew worried.

“Her father began to call her several times on the phone,” Boyce told reporters then. “She did not answer.”

Boyce told reporters that Vetrano's father called a police chief who lives nearby. That person called emergency responders, and a search effort began.

After several hours searching in the woods alongside detectives, Phil Vetrano helped discover his daughter's body in marshland, police said.

There was evidence she had been beaten, raped and strangled — and put up a fight against her attacker, police said.

A family friend told the New York Post that Phil Vetrano was “traumatized.” Soon after, he started a GoFundMe page to raise money to supplement a $20,000 NYPD reward for information leading to the capture of his daughter's killer. The account has raised more than $280,000.

“Turn yourself in,” Vetrano begged his daughter's killer two weeks after her death. “I will make sure the reward money goes to the person of your choice. Your sister, your brother, your mother. It's a life changer.”

As weeks became months, the Vetrano family petitioned for the state to allow investigators to use familial DNA to try to find Vetrano's killer.

The technique had emerged in recent years as a way for investigators to search for “close-to-perfect matches” among relatives of a convict, The Washington Post reported in 2008.

However, the technique also attracted criticism and ethical questions from those who argue that family members could become “genetic informants” without consent. In New York state, familial DNA testing is not allowed.

In the end, it was a direct DNA match that led to an arrest.

“Could (familial DNA) have accelerated the investigation?” Boyce told reporters Sunday. “That's to be determined.”

On Sunday, Karina Vetrano's anguished parents spoke to reporters outside their home.

“I'm not going to say it is a good day, but we can move forward now,” Phil Vetrano said, according to the New York Daily News. “We know who did this.”

Cathy Vetrano, Karina's mother, said their sorrow was “so endlessly painful” that news of the arrest had not brought happiness - although she expressed gratitude to investigators who had pursued the case.

“The demon must get his justice,” Cathy Vetrano said, according to the newspaper. “We will see to it.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.