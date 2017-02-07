2 mortar rounds hit near election venue in Somalia

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Two mortar rounds fired by suspected terrorists hit near Mogadishu's international airport Tuesday night, close to the heavily guarded venue where Somalia's presidential election will be held Wednesday, police said.

There were no immediate reports of deaths, Capt. Mohamed Hussein told reporters.

Separately, residents in a town outside Mogadishu said suspected al-Shabab terrorists launched an attack on an African Union military base there.

The two attacks, which were reported around the same time, heightened concerns about the security of an election that al-Shabab extremists have threatened to disrupt with violence.

A resident of Arbacow town, Ahmed Hassan, said heavy gunfire and explosions could be heard as African Union forces battled the extremists. The African Union mission later said in a tweet that “the militants were repulsed with maximum power & withdrew, with casualties expected.” It said the AU force had no casualties.

Wednesday's presidential election is being held in a former air force base in Mogadishu. The city has been in lockdown, with near-empty streets.

The security threat from the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab has helped to delay the election several times since last year. The homegrown extremist group has lost some of its territory under pressure from the African Union force, which numbers more than 20,000, and from Somalia's security forces.

But al-Shabab continues to carry out deadly attacks in the capital and elsewhere. In late January, at least 11 people were killed and 50 injured after terrorist fighters stormed a hotel in Mogadishu.

But suicide bombings aren't the biggest threat as this Horn of Africa country, after a quarter-century, tries to put a fully functioning government in place under strong international pressure. Graft — vote-buying, fraud, intimidation — is the top concern in a nation that Transparency International now rates as the most corrupt in the world.

After decades of chaos and warlord-led conflict, the vote will be historic in this country of about 12 million. But some observers worry whether it will be credible.