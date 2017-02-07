Homeland boss: I should have delayed travel ban
WASHINGTON — Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said Tuesday that he should have delayed the implementation of President Trump's temporary travel ban on immigrants and refugees for at least a day or two to tell congressional leaders what was about to happen.
He also told members of the House Homeland Security Committee that it will not be possible to build a 2,000-mile-long wall along the U.S.-Mexico border quickly and that he will focus on erecting sections of see-through fencing in areas where Customs and Border Protection officials say it is needed most.
Kelly, in his first testimony before Congress since being confirmed on Jan. 20, promised to work more closely with congressional leaders before taking action to execute an executive order as dramatic as Trump's travel ban. The president's executive order imposed a 120-day ban on refugees entering the United States and a 90-day ban on most citizens of Libya, Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya. It also indefinitely barred any Syrians from entering the country.