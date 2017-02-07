Facebook takes search warrant challenge to NY's top court

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The company already offers four months of paid leave to new parents.

In a Facebook post announcing the changes, Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said the company is also introducing paid family sick time — three days to take care of a family member with a short-term illness.

The Menlo Park, Calif., company said Tuesday that its employees will now get up to 20 days paid leave to grieve for an immediate family member and up to 10 days to grieve for an extended family member. Workers will also be able to take up to six weeks paid leave to care for a sick relative.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Facebook and Manhattan prosecutors went to New York state's highest court Tuesday to settle a legal dispute over search warrants for users' accounts, a closely watched case with big implications for online privacy.

An attorney for Facebook told the judges that it must be allowed to object when law enforcement seeks search warrants for its users' information. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. argued it is up to individual Facebook users to fight efforts to obtain personal information for criminal probes.

Prosecutors sought search warrants in 2013 for the accounts of 381 people in connection with a disability benefits fraud case against New York City police and fire retirees.

The Menlo Park, Calif.-based social media company challenged the warrants, but lower courts sided with prosecutors, ruling that Facebook didn't have legal standing to object since the target was information about possible suspects — not Facebook. Facebook turned over the data but has continued to contest the actions of prosecutors.

Facebook attorney Thomas Dupree said the search warrants were unprecedented in their scope. Facebook regularly works with law enforcement but has to be allowed to object when it feels a search warrant is overly broad, he said.

“This case involves the DA's seizure of the most personal and intimate information imaginable,” Dupree said. “These are people's private thoughts and communications, on their lives, their identities, their families, their politics, their religion, their sexuality, all captured in the DA's dragnet.”

Vance said anyone whose Facebook information is seized has the right to sue prosecutors for damages or challenge the admissibility of the evidence in court. He also noted that prosecutors must go before a judge before obtaining search warrants.

“Law enforcement is always going to be bumping up against people's privacy,” he said.