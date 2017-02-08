Somalia elects 1st new president in decades

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

MOGADISHU — War-torn Somalia elected its first president in decades Wednesday, prompting street celebrations for the east African nation's rare and successful exercise of democracy.

A former prime minister who has dual Somali-.U.S. citizenship, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, won the presidency after two rounds of voting by members of parliament. He beat incumbent President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who conceded and avoided the need of a third round.

The voting by parliament was largely peaceful amid extraordinary security that included a lockdown in the capital city. The election was marred, however, by corruption that included allegations of vote-buying.

“History was made, we have taken this path to democracy, and now I want to congratulate Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo,” Mohamud told his supporters.

The concession speech sent the new president's supporters into the streets singing and dancing. Motorists stopped and joined the jubilant crowds.

“Our new president will change this country,” said Farah Ahmed, amid cheers from the huge groups waving banners and blowing vuvuzelas, a local horn-like instrument. “He is a person who can tackle security, corruption and improve the economy of our country.”

The election was conducted by members of parliament instead of voters because of threats of violence by the al-Shabab extremist group. Lawmakers held their vote in an aircraft hangar at a former air force base for added security.

Most businesses in Mogadishu, the nation's capital, were closed during the day Wednesday, and the streets were empty because of enhanced security after suspected militants fired mortar rounds Tuesday night close to the former air base.

The new president brings hope to the country, which has been disintegrating since 1991, when warlords ousted dictator Siad Barre and plunged the nation into civil war. Terrorists took advantage of the political vacuum.

Nazlin Umar Rajput, a Somali political analyst based in Kenya and chairperson of the National Muslim Council of Kenya, said she believes the election can help Somalia turn the corner.

“It has invigorated hope in the hearts of the Somali people, Kenyans, the region, as well as the globe,” she said. “I expect the president to forge a new path for his people and the region.”

Ismael Gure, 46, chairman of an association of businesses in Mogadishu, noted that his country has not had a one-person, one-vote democratic election since 1969 and hoped the new president will restore peace and ensure citizens participate in the next election.

“It's time our country start to thrive like other East Africa countries. Our country will no longer be divided along tribalism. We need the new president to restore security and improve the economy,” Gure said.

“He is going to be the president of entire country,” he added. “This round, the lawmakers did not choose the president because of their clans; instead they really represented the people's will. He now has a very huge task to ensure that we all participate in a democratic election next elections.”