Rancorous Senate 'silencing' gives Warren a national boost

Photos of female athletes and images from the Jan. 21 march, when hundreds of thousands of women converged on various cities, also appeared on Twitter with the hashtag.

Those final words popped up on Twitter with photos of trailblazing women such as Rosa Parks, who refused to surrender her bus seat to a white rider, abolitionist Harriet Tubman, suffragette Susan B. Anthony and first lady Eleanor Roosevelt.

Prior to using an arcane Senate rule to rebuke Warren, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said: “Senator Warren was giving a lengthy speech. She had appeared to violate the rule. She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.”

“ShePersisted” was trending on Twitter after the Senate GOP majority silenced Warren late Tuesday night for criticizing colleague Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., by reading a 1986 letter from Coretta Scott King, the widow of Martin Luther King Jr.

WASHINGTON — The words of the Senate Republican leader directed at Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren have turned into a rallying cry for liberals.

WASHINGTON — The turbulent national debate over race, gender and free speech consumed the normally staid Senate on Wednesday when the GOP majority voted to silence Sen. Elizabeth Warren, abruptly elevating her celebrity status at a moment when liberals are hungry for a leader to take on Donald Trump.

The highly unusual rebuke of the Massachusetts Democrat was made as the Senate weighed President Trump's choice for attorney general, GOP Sen. Jeff Sessions of Alabama. It also gave frustrated Democrats a rallying cry weeks into a presidency that is dividing the country like few before.

“I certainly hope that this anti-free-speech attitude is not traveling down Pennsylvania Avenue to our great chamber,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York warned darkly as Democrats jumped at an opening to link the GOP's conduct to that of Trump himself. “This is not what America is about — silencing speech, especially in this chamber.”

Republicans argued they were trying to enforce rules of decorum in a Senate that is a last bulwark of civil debate in an angry nation.

“I hope that maybe we've all been chastened a little bit,” chided the No. 2 Senate Republican, John Cornyn of Texas. “We're at a pretty challenging time in our nation's history when many people who were surprised and disappointed at the last election are unwilling to accept the results.”

But the debate immediately took on overtones of race and gender. Warren was rebuked as she was reading a letter by Martin Luther King Jr's widow, Coretta Scott King, opposing Sessions' ultimately unsuccessful nomination to a federal judgeship in 1986. Subsequently several male Democratic senators stood up and read from the same letter but without drawing objections, leading Democratic activists to proclaim that Senate Republicans were interested only in silencing a woman.

The moment inspired a Twitter hashtag, #LetLizSpeak, and clips from C-SPAN2 went viral.

Warren was chastised under a little-used Senate regulation, Rule 19, which bars any senator from impugning the motives of any other or imputing “any conduct or motive unworthy or unbecoming of a senator.” The Senate historian's office could not immediately say when the rule was last invoked.