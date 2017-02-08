DeVos says confirmation fight was 'a bit of a bear'

WASHINGTON — In her first speech as the nation's new secretary of education, Betsy DeVos acknowledged Wednesday that her confirmation fight in the Senate was — how to put it? — “a bit of a bear.”

The remark, which earned laughter from assembled employees at the Department of Education, was a reference to DeVos' joking suggestion before a Senate committee a few weeks ago that she wouldn't unilaterally suggest that guns shouldn't be allowed in any schools because of the potential threat from grizzly bears at schools in more wild areas.

DeVos was widely criticized for the remark amid a bruising confirmation battle that resulted Tuesday in Vice President Mike Pence casting a tie-breaking vote to confirm her. No other Cabinet nominee in American history has required the vice president to step in to break such a tie in his role as Senate president.

Speaking for the first time to the Education Department in her new role, DeVos — long a polarizing figure in Michigan educational and political circles for her support of conservative causes and candidates, as well as charter schools and voucher programs - noted the divisions caused by her confirmation, as Democrats and their allies denounced her as unqualified for the position.

DeVos, 59, has never been an educator or school administrator, and her detractors suggested that she is not committed to traditional public education. But while her supporters argued that she could provide a needed shake-up to the education system, DeVos reiterated that she is looking to improve — not tear down — the agency.

She said she was “committed to working with anyone and everyone to protect, strengthen and create new, world-class education opportunities for students.” As for the fractious debate surrounding her confirmation, DeVos denounced the “drama it engendered,” saying it did little to illuminate the real questions facing education.

“This is a humbling and exciting opportunity to serve,” said DeVos, who was tapped by President Trump in November to become the nation's 11th education secretary, running an agency that helps set and enforce federal education policy. “Even though I'm a grandmother, since this is my first day, I know I'm a newbie and that I have a lot to learn.

“I hope to earn your trust and confidence,” she said, adding that she will challenge the agency's bureaucrats on “why we've done things a certain way” while promising to “listen to each of you on how we can do better for students.”

“You are professionals I respect,” she said. “I'm ready to work with you. Let's get started.”

Outside the agency, a small group of DeVos' critics gathered with signs saying “Resist” and “We Are Watching,” among other slogans.

Maggie Thompson, executive director of Generation Progress, a progressive group opposing DeVos' confirmation, said activists were there “to send her the message that the progressive community will be watching to ensure that she stands up to protect the rights of students and student loan borrowers.”

“The fight didn't end with her confirmation, and we're here today representing the hundreds of thousands of Americans who fought against her histo