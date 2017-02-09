Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Oldest American, Adele Dunlap, dies at 114

The Associated Press | Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, 9:33 p.m.
In this July 19, 2016, file photo, 113-year-old Adele Dunlap (left) talks with Susan Dempster, the activities director at the Country Arch Care Center in Pittstown, N.J. Dunlap, a 114-year-old New Jersey woman who was believed to be the oldest person in the U.S., died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

Updated 27 minutes ago

FLEMINGTON, N.J. — Adele Dunlap, the oldest person in America, has died at age 114.

Dunlap died Sunday at a hospital near Flemington, according to the Martin Funeral Home. She became the country's oldest person in July after the death of 113-year-old Goldie Michelson of Worcester, Mass.

The oldest known person living in the United States now is 113-year-old Delphine Gibson, of Huntingdon County, according to the Gerontology Research Group, which tracks people older than 110 worldwide.

Dunlap didn't have an explanation for her longevity, and neither did her children. Asked once how it felt to be the oldest American, Dunlap said, “I don't feel any different.”

Dunlap was born Dec. 12, 1902, in Newark, though family and caregivers said she often gave a younger age when asked how old she was. The year she was born, Theodore Roosevelt was president, Cuba gained independence from Spain, the second Boer War ended, and the United States bought the rights to the Panama Canal from France.

Dunlap was a teacher before marrying and settling down to raise the couple's three children. Her husband worked for an insurance company and died in 1963.

“She never went out jogging or anything like that,” her son, Earl Dunlap, said when his mother became the oldest American. “She's not really thin, but she never weighed more than 140 pounds. She smoked, and when my father had his first heart attack, they both stopped. I think she ate anything she wanted.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.