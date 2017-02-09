Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Syria war seethes despite cease-fire

The Associated Press | Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, 9:57 p.m.
This photo released online on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, by the website of the al-Qaida-linked Fatah al-Sham, an anti-government militant group, shows fighters from the al-Qaida-linked Fatah al-Sham Front, attacking the government's Tayr checkpoint in the Homs province, Syria. The war's January toll Ð some 2,000 dead, about a third of them civilians, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group Ð is the lowest it has been in four years, but that may be because the government wrapped up operations for Aleppo, the country's largest city, last year. Arabic, bottom, reads: 'Targeting the Tayr checkpoint with medium weapons, causing injuries.' (Fatah al-Sham via AP)

BEIRUT — Syria's fronts are on fire despite a cease-fire reached in December between the rebels and the government.

Though the two sides sat face-to-face in the Kazakh capital of Astana a month later, the government has pressed offensives against rebels around the capital, Damascus, and recently escalated its air campaigns in Homs and Idlib.

The war's January toll — some 2,000 dead, about a third of them civilians, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group — is the lowest it has been in four years. But that may be because the government wrapped up operations for Aleppo, the country's largest city, last year.

Rebels, for their part, struck at government positions in central Hama province, though they have been mostly occupied by infighting in Idlib that calls into question the direction of their insurrection.

In the midst of all this, the Islamic State group has renewed its crusade for the remote eastern city of Deir el-Zour while holding onto the culturally cherished site of Palmyra. At the same time, Turkish troops and the rival Syrian military are both closing in on the ISIS-held town of al-Bab, as U.S.-backed Kurdish forces bear down on the extremist's self-declared capital, Raqqa.

Though small and out of the way, al-Bab is shaping up to be the weather vane for the rest of the conflict as the U.N. plans to convene Syria peace talks in Geneva on Feb. 20.

The government and rebels have converged on the town with clashes breaking out between the two sides for the first time Thursday.

Separately, a Russian airstrike killed three Turkish troops in what Russia said was an accident.

It is now up to Turkey, Russia and Iran to demonstrate whether they can mediate a stable outcome for the town, or whether the front will dissolve into open warfare. Turkey is backing the rebels and has deployed several thousand troops to fight the Islamic State in al-Bab, while Russia and Iran support the government's side.

