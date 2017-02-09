Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Northeast hit by its biggest snowstorm of the winter

The Associated Press | Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, 9:33 p.m.
Charville Smith, (from left) Judy Simmons and Cheryl Rosa stand at a bus stop waiting for their ride home after receiving a phone call from their employer, Cabela's, that it was closing because of a snowstorm Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in East Hartford, Conn.

BOSTON — The biggest storm to hit the Northeast this winter dropped 1 foot or more of snow along the New York-to-Boston corridor Thursday, turning roads treacherous, grounding flights and giving millions of people weather whiplash a day after temperatures soared into the 50s and 60s.

Scores of accidents were reported as drivers confronted blowing snow and slick highways. Stretches of Interstate 95 in Rhode Island were closed in the afternoon after tractor-trailers got stuck, and dozens of motorists got stranded on New York's Long Island after they couldn't make it up icy ramps.

More than 3,500 flights were canceled across the region and planes bound for New York's Kennedy Airport were ordered held on the ground for hours while crews cleared the runways. A de-icing truck caught fire at Bradley Airport outside Hartford, Conn.

In New York City, a doorman died after falling down a set of stairs and crashing through a plate-glass window while shoveling snow. Police said Miguel Angel Gonzalez, 59, of Bridgeport, Conn., suffered cuts on his neck and face.

In Rhode Island, there was “thundersnow” with whiteout conditions.

“It's pretty nuts here,” Felecia White said as she and friends hunkered down in a restaurant in Newport, R.I., waiting for the weather to improve. “Even with four-wheel drive, you can't do anything. You can't see across the street.”

In Portsmouth, N.H., about 100 people turned out for a snowball fight. Organizer Andrew Bagley said that while there was snow aplenty, it wasn't ideal for snowball making.

“It's just an unsanctioned, familyish event for people staying home on a snow day,” he said. “It's an excuse to come downtown and act like little kids again.”

In New York City, a group of women in pajamas waited on the sidewalk in the freezing cold to attend a taping of ABC's “The Chew” show, where the day had been proclaimed “Pajama Day.”

“It's fun. And it's an experience. Yesterday was 65 degrees, and today, a snowstorm,” said Elaine Higgins, a retired educator from Blackwood, N.J. “What's life without adventure?”

