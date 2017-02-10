Official: $4B bond meant as jab at trend of exorbitant bonds

DALLAS — A Texas court official said Friday that she imposed a $4 billion bond on a murder suspect as a jab at a “broken” judicial system that too often sets bond so high that defendants are forced to remain in jail.

Bell County Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown said setting exorbitant bonds force too many people to remain in jail until trial. She called the trend “ridiculous.”

Brown said she wanted to impose a $100,000 bond on 25-year-old Antonio Marquis Willis when he turned himself in last week, an amount she said most people in the county would have difficulty posting.

But she said she was challenged by law enforcement officials involved in the case who wanted a $1 million bond. Irritated, she then changed the amount to $4 billion.

“I changed the 1 to a 4 and added a whole bunch of zeroes,” she told The Associated Press. “At some point in time, I had to alert the system that I am a new judge and I'm committed to changing the system. And this was the perfect time, because this man had come in and turned himself in and they were starting the bail at $1 million.”

Willis is charged with first-degree murder in the December death of a man at a house in Killeen, a city about 60 miles north of Austin. An arrest affidavit alleges the man was shot after repeatedly returning to the home after Willis told him to leave. Willis' attorney, Billy Ray Hall Jr., said he hasn't had a chance to review evidence in the case. But he said Willis has told him he's innocent.

A state district judge lowered the bond to $150,000 later Friday. Brown had acknowledged her bond amount could be seen as a constitutional violation, noting that a judge could lower it.