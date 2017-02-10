Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Protesters briefly block Education Secretary DeVos' visit to D.C. school

The Washington Post | Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, 10:09 p.m.
Protesters, including Ari Schwartz, (center) gather outside Jefferson Middle School in Washington on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, where Education Secretary Betsy DeVos paid her first visit as education secretary in a bid to mend fences with educators after a bruising confirmation battle.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos encountered protesters Friday morning outside a D.C. middle school and found her way barred as she tried to enter through a side door, forcing her to retreat into a government vehicle as a man shouted “Shame!”

DeVos got inside for an event starting about 10 a.m. that included the D.C. schools chancellor and others. The event was closed to the media.

But the demonstration outside Jefferson Middle School Academy was a further sign that DeVos remains a polarizing figure in the education world days after she took office.

Shortly before noon, as DeVos' school tour appeared to be winding down, she appeared at the top of the steps outside the school's main door to make a brief statement to reporters.

“It was really wonderful to visit this school, and I look forward to many visits of many great public schools, both in D.C. and around the country,” she said. She later released a statement: “I respect peaceful protest and I will not be deterred in executing the vital mission of the Department of Education,” she said. “No school door in America will be blocked from those seeking to help our nation's school children.”

Before DeVos arrived, several dozen parents, teachers and others had gathered to show support for public schools.

Elizabeth Davis, president of the Washington Teachers Union, said the union was supporting teachers concerned about the visit. “We want to share the message that we love our public school system,” Davis told reporters. “Public education teachers believe that public education is the cornerstone, it's the foundation of our society.”

A teacher from a D.C. charter school, who declined to be named, carried a sign that said: “Ms. DeVos: Our children are not props.”

“Betsy DeVos does not represent our students or our families here in D.C.,” the teacher said. “She doesn't have our best interests at heart.”

D.C. Schools Chancellor Antwan Wilson, who took office Feb. 1, told reporters after the event that he and DeVos talked to teachers, students and administrators and had an opportunity to see Jefferson's “dynamic classroom instruction.”

Wilson said he wanted to make sure DeVos appreciates that the district proudly serves all students, and spoke to her about the importance of strengthening public schools. He also said he appreciated the protesters who spoke up on behalf of public schools.

“I think that one of the great things about our country is it provides opportunities for people to express themselves,” he said. “Our democratic republic only works with an educated populace and public school systems serve everyone, educate everyone. I think it's great that families come out and others come out and make sure we do everything we can to protect it. I say thank you to those folks who did that.”

The vast majority of protesters were peaceful. One was arrested for assaulting a police officer, according to a D.C. police spokeswoman. A handful were involved in blocking DeVos from entering Jefferson, while some others attempted to block a government car from entering the street in front of the school.

