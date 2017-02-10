Dems seek probe into adviser Flynn

WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats on Friday called for an investigation into whether White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn discussed U.S. sanctions in phone calls with Russia's ambassador while President Obama was still in office, conversations that may have broken U.S. law aimed at barring private citizens from conducting diplomacy.

The White House said President Trump had “full confidence” in Flynn, a show of support coming as the administration scrambled to manage the fallout from reports that Flynn addressed U.S. sanctions against Russia in a phone call late last year. The report contradicted both Flynn's previous denials, as well as those made by Vice President Mike Pence in a televised interview.

Democratic Sens. Ed Markey of Massachusetts and Chris Murphy of Connecticut called for an investigation of Flynn. Other Democrats demanded that Trump fire the retired Army lieutenant general.

“He lied — repeatedly and egregiously — about his actions,” Reps. Ruben Gallego of Arizona and Ted Lieu of California said.

A Trump administration official told The Associated Press on Friday that Flynn “can't be certain” sanctions did not come up on the call. The official said Flynn has “no recollection” of discussing the sanctions, but left open the possibility that the issue did come up when he spoke with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the transition.