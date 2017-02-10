Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Polish PM flown to Warsaw hospital after car crash

Reuters | Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, 9:16 p.m.
Security officers guard a rescue helicopter as Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo is transported to it after a car accident in Oswiecim, Poland, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Szydlo suffered minor injuries Friday after a small Fiat hit her car, officials and Polish news reports said. Her spokesman said she was being examined in a hospital but wasn't badly hurt. ﻿(AP Photo)
Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo is transported to a rescue helicopter after a car accident in Oswiecim, Poland, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Szydlo suffered minor injuries Friday after a small Fiat hit her car, officials and Polish news reports said. Her spokesman said she was being examined in a hospital but wasn't badly hurt. (AP Photo)
REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Polish Prime minister Beata Szydlo speaks during a press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Warsaw, Poland February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Updated 54 minutes ago

WARSAW (Reuters) — Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo was hurt when her car struck a tree in a crash in southern Poland on Friday, and she was flown by helicopter to a Warsaw hospital as a row broke out over security surrounding top government figures.

“The PM's condition is good, PM will undergo additional routine checks in hospital in Warsaw,” her spokesman Rafal Bochenek tweeted.

“She had her seatbelt fastened. She suffered mainly bruises and abrasions,” he later told private broadcaster TVN24.

Szydlo, 53, was first taken to a hospital in her hometown of Oswiecim, where the incident happened. Television pictures then showed her being carried aboard a helicopter, lying completely still on a stretcher and wearing a neck brace, to be flown 170 miles (275 km) to the capital.

Szydlo took office in late 2015 as head of the right-wing Law and Justice party government. The deputy director of the Oswiecim hospital said she was in pain but not in any danger, and had been consulted over the decision to fly her out.

A police spokesman said her driver, who swerved off the road when another vehicle collided with him, had broken a leg and his pelvis. Police said it was definitely an accident, and a government source said nothing pointed to any kind of attack.

However, the incident raised security concerns given that Defence Minister Antoni Macierewicz was involved in a similar accident last month and President Andrzej Duda had a minor car bump last year. Both escaped injury.

“This is a clue for a potential attacker that it is possible to ram the prime minister's car,” former prime minister Leszek Miller told private TV Polsat News.

The interior minister called an urgent meeting with the heads of the Government Protection Bureau which is responsible for ministers' security.

“The Government Protection Bureau is expected to predict such situations,” said Roman Polko, former head of Polish special forces. “This was a very serious accident, I'm very much concerned that it is being played down.”

Julia Pitera of opposition party Civic Platform told broadcaster TVP Info: “It's frightening to live in a country where, within 11 months, the president, prime minister and defense minister are involved in car accidents.”

A police spokesman in Oswiecim, best known as the site of the Nazi death camp of Auschwitz, said the accident happened on Friday evening when the prime minister was traveling in a convoy of cars overtaking a private Fiat Seicento.

“Suddenly the Seicento turned left, crashing into the prime minister's car,” the spokesman told a televised news conference. Police were investigating under the supervision of a prosecutor.

TV pictures showed serious damage to the front of Szydlo's Audi A8 vehicle. It was not clear what happened to the other driver, who police said was a 21-year-old man who was sober at the time of the incident.

(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.