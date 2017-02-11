Injured hiker reunited with dog

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

LOMA LINDA, Calif. — A hiker who was badly injured on Mount Baldy has been reunited with his dog, a week after he was forced to leave her behind on the snowy Southern California slope.

Warren Muldoon, 62, of Whittier was reunited with Dakota on Wednesday at Loma Linda University Medical Center, where he is recovering.

The dog had belonged to his son, who died after a motorcycle crash last year.

“I truly don't know how I'd live the rest of my life if she died up there,” Muldoon told the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

The 3-year-old German shepherd mix was rescued by experienced hikers who went up the mountain to find her after Muldoon's wife, Connie, posted a plea for help on Facebook.

Muldoon had left home Feb. 1, intending to climb to the summit of the 10,000-foot-high mountain northeast of Los Angeles.

Muldoon said he and Dakota reached the summit but on the way back down, the wind kicked up and covered the trail. He took a wrong turn, then tumbled down a series of waterfalls.

Muldoon's cellphone was broken and he had fractured ribs and was freezing when he decided he had to move on.

Dakota, perched 30 feet above him on a ledge, had fallen twice with him. She was too scared to proceed, and the rocks were too slippery for Muldoon to reach her.

“Dakota, you gotta come with me,” Muldoon recalled pleading. “I can't leave you here.”

Eventually, he did.

He came to another waterfall.

“I said this is bad, this is real bad, but I couldn't go (back) up,” he recalled. “So I got on my butt, and I just went down so fast and my foot hit the rock in the water and I heard (my leg) snap.”

Muldoon had a broken leg, five broken ribs and a punctured lung when he reached a ledge above a 40-foot waterfall and managed to get the attention of some people in a valley below.

A San Bernardino County sheriff's helicopter rescued him. Dakota was left behind.

The dog had belonged to Muldoon's son, James, who was 32 when he died of brain damage last August after a car ran a red light and hit his motorcycle.

Muldoon's wife, Connie, broke down by her husband's bedside when she learned that Dakota was left on the mountain.

“She's the last piece that I have of my son,” she said. “I wasn't ready to say goodbye.”

Connie sent out a Facebook post asking people to watch for Dakota. It went viral and caught the attention of several hikers.

On Feb. 2, several experienced mountaineers made their way up the mountain to find Dakota.