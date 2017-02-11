Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Trump's Fla. estate an ethics flashpoint

The Associated Press | Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, 9:30 p.m.

PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Trump's South Florida estate is no longer just the place where he goes to escape.

He has described the sprawling Mar-a-Lago property as the Winter White House and has spent two weekends there so far this month. But it's also become a magnet for anti-Trump protesters and the subject of an ethics debate over his invitation to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to join him this weekend — with Trump pledging to pay for the accommodations.

Demonstrators plan to assemble Sunday near the estate to protest Trump's decision clearing the way for construction on the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Abe's free-of-charge stay at Mar-a-Lago is Trump's gift to Abe this time around. But the gesture wasn't sitting well with government watchdog groups.

Robert Weissman, president of Public Citizen, said Trump and Abe don't need to meet at Trump's commercial property, where the membership fee recently was doubled to $200,000.

“Hosting a foreign leader at the president's business resort creates impossible sets of conflicts,” Weissman said. “If the president hadn't offered to pay, the U.S. government would be paying Donald Trump's business for the purpose of hosting the Japanese leader.” Typically, the U.S. government would pick up the costs associated with such a visit.

Weissman said Camp David, the U.S. government-owned retreat in Maryland's Catoctin Mountains, which presidents use for personal getaways as well as to conduct the people's business, would do fine.

