Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Abortion supporters on edge as opponents target Planned Parenthood funding

The Associated Press | Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, 11:33 p.m.
A Planned Parenthood supporter and opponent try to block each other's signs during a protest and counterprotest Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in St. Louis.

Updated 24 minutes ago

SEATTLE — Anti-abortion activists emboldened by the new administration of President Trump staged rallies across the country Saturday calling for the federal government to cut off payments to Planned Parenthood, but in some cities counterprotests dwarfed the demonstrations.

Thousands of Planned Parenthood supporters, many wearing the pointy-eared pink hats popularized by last month's women's marches, turned out for a rally in St. Paul, separated by barricades from an anti-abortion crowd of a couple of hundred people. In Detroit, about 300 people turned up outside a Planned Parenthood office, most of them supporting the organization. In St. Louis, thousands marched, many carrying pink signs that read, “I stand with Planned Parenthood.”

“They do a lot of work to help women with reproductive health — not just abortions, obviously — but they help with birth control and cancer screenings and counseling and a whole variety of services, and it seems they're under attack right now, and that concerns me greatly,” said Kathy Brown, 58, a supporter of the organization who attended the St. Paul rally.

Andy LaBine, 44, of Ramsey, Minn., rallied with abortion opponents in St. Paul. LaBine, who was there with his family, said he believes Planned Parenthood is hiding “under a veil of health care.”

“I personally believe that abortion is a profound injustice to the human race,” LaBine said.

In one of his first acts as president, Trump last month banned U.S. funding to international groups that perform abortions or even provide information about abortions. Vice President Mike Pence strongly opposes abortion, citing his Catholic beliefs, and the newly confirmed health secretary, Tom Price, has supported cutting off taxpayer money to Planned Parenthood.

Federal dollars don't pay for abortions, but the organization is reimbursed by Medicaid for other services, including birth control and cancer screening. Anti-abortion conservatives have long tried to cut Planned Parenthood funds, arguing that the reimbursements help subsidize abortions. Planned Parenthood says it performed 324,000 abortions in 2014, the most recent year tallied, but the vast majority of women seek out contraception, testing and treatment of sexually transmitted diseases, or other services including cancer screenings.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office says defunding plans would cut roughly $400 million in Medicaid money from the group in the year after enactment and would result in roughly 400,000 women losing access to care. Republicans would redirect the funding to community health centers, but Planned Parenthood supporters say women who are denied Medicaid services from Planned Parenthood may not be able to find replacement care.

At the nonprofit's New York headquarters, supporters outnumbered a group of 50 abortion rights opponents by a ratio of 3-to-1, and thousands rallied separately at Washington Square Park to support Planned Parenthood. In the Seattle suburb of Kent, 300 supporters turned out, as opposed to a couple of dozen opponents, KOMO-TV reported. By contrast, in the deeply conservative western Iowa city of Council Bluffs, two dozen anti-abortion demonstrators drew no counter-rally.

Outside a Planned Parenthood clinic in the Dallas suburb of Plano, about 20 anti-abortion protesters gathered — a few more than a typical Saturday, attendees said. They bore signs reading “Abortion Kills Children,” “Pray to End Abortion” and “Men Regret Lost Fatherhood.”

Maria Nesbitt, 47, participated along with her husband and daughters, ages 5 and 3, and said she is pleased about Trump's election and the prospect of cutting Planned Parenthood's funding. She and the girls held signs saying “Pray to End Abortion,” though she said they're too young to understand what it means.

Nearby, Anthony Hodgson, 57, held a sign with the same message.

“I believe it's not right. God told us, ‘Thou shalt not kill,' ” he said.

In Detroit, Jill Byczek, 59, said she felt empowered after attending the recent women's march in Washington. Wearing a pink shirt that said “My Body My Choice,” she said Planned Parenthood stands for “so much more” than abortion services.

“This is a way women get educated, get protected,” she said. “This shows people are upset about what's happening. ... We are scared. We are worried. We have a person in power who's against us.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.