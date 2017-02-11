Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

N. Korea launches ballistic missile

The Washington Post | Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 57 minutes ago

TOKYO — North Korea fired a ballistic missile Sunday morning, its first launch in four months and the first since Donald Trump was elected president of the United States.

The launch happened while Trump was hosting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at his golf resort in Florida, and analysts said that the hawkish Abe will likely push Trump to issue a strong rebuke.

“I don't think this is designed to respond to Trump, I think this is part of Kim's continued efforts to try to advance his programs,” said Jon Wolfsthal, a senior non-proliferation official in former President Obama's administration now at Harvard's Belfer Center. “But it has the added effect of calling Trump's bluff. The real question is not what North Korea has done, but what the U.S. is going to do about it,” Wolfsthal said.

The missile was fired shortly before 8 a.m. from a known test site in North Pyongan province in the west of the country, not far from the border with China, and flew over the Korean peninsula and into the Sea of Japan, South Korea's joint chiefs of staff said.

They were still working to analyze data from the projectile but said it appeared to be a medium-range Musudan missile, the type that North Korea had been trying to perfect last year. The Musudan has a technical range of about 1,800 miles but this missile appeared to fly only 300 miles, they said.

“The military is determining if the missile is a modified Musudan intermediate-range ballistic missile or the shorter range Rodong missile,” a military official told the South's Yonhap News Agency.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.